SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,440 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.25.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

