Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 279 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $206,390,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.