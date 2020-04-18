Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

