Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 86.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $33.06 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.