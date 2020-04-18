Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 241.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

NYSE ADS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $166.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.