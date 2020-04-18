Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,953 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.