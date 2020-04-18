Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $89.00 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

