Contrasting Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) & CHINA RESOURES/ADR (NASDAQ:CRPJY)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group -5.73% -1.52% -0.53% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pattern Energy Group pays out -482.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $541.00 million 4.85 -$31.00 million ($0.35) -76.40 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.54 $504.08 million $1.58 10.44

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Pattern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHINA RESOURES/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pattern Energy Group and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 6 0 0 1.86 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.94, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.