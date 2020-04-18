Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.