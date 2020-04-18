Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $277,546.72. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERC stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.