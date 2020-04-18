Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.68. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Eventbrite’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2,489.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eventbrite by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.