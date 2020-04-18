Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE CSU opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 818,827 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

