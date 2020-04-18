First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

