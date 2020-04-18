Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

