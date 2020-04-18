Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $3.01 on Friday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.