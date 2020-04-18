Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $3.01 on Friday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
