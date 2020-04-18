Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

