Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $933.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

