Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $933.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.76.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.