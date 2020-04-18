New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.60 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

