Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

