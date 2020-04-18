Financial Survey: Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) & Oritani Financial (OTCMKTS:ORIT)

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.70% 13.05% 1.34% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26%

0.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Oritani Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.49 $19.49 million $5.53 9.05 Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oritani Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Financial Services and Oritani Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oritani Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Oritani Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oritani Financial is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.