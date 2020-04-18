NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 87,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

