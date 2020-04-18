Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & First Midwest Bancorp (NYSE:FMBI) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 7 0 2.88 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 94.19%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.61%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.58 $427.04 million $2.07 5.14 First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.74 $199.74 million $1.98 6.90

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.85% 9.93% 1.43% First Midwest Bancorp 23.08% 9.41% 1.25%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats First Midwest Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

