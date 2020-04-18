Financial Comparison: WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) & PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR N/A N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR 0 1 0 0 2.00 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dividends

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR $5.51 billion 0.25 -$277.25 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.12 $64.00 million $0.52 1.88

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR.

Summary

PETROFAC LTD/ADR beats WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury. The company offers clothing, homeware, beauty, and other lifestyle products, as well as operates as a department store clothing retailer. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, and personal loans. In addition, the company is involved in cash and debt management, property development, and logistics activities. It operates approximately 626 WSA stores in South Africa and 86 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

