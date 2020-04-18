Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.