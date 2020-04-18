Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $212,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,350.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,969. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.