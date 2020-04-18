Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$4.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

CVE XBC opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.50 million and a P/E ratio of 138.85.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equitrans Midstream Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Equitrans Midstream Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Forescout Technologies Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Forescout Technologies Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Xebec Adsorption PT Raised to C$4.00 at HC Wainwright
Xebec Adsorption PT Raised to C$4.00 at HC Wainwright
Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares to Announce $0.18 EPS
Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares to Announce $0.18 EPS
PDC Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
PDC Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Comparing Cytosorbents & DexCom
Comparing Cytosorbents & DexCom


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report