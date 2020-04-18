Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$4.00 at HC Wainwright

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

CVE XBC opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.50 million and a P/E ratio of 138.85.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.