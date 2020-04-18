Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

