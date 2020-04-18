PDC Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $896.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

