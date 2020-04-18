Comparing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 6.85% 22.65% 7.89% Cytosorbents -77.22% -209.92% -66.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DexCom and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 5 14 0 2.74 Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $261.26, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.44%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than DexCom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 20.23 $101.10 million $1.84 175.76 Cytosorbents $24.95 million 11.01 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -13.07

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Cytosorbents on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

