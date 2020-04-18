Critical Review: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coherus Biosciences and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 4 2 0 2.33

Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.05%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk & Volatility

Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.09 $89.83 million $1.23 12.63 Editas Medicine $20.53 million 64.15 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -8.96

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences 25.23% 302.63% 30.90% Editas Medicine -651.43% -60.61% -33.11%

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Editas Medicine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

