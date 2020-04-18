Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 109,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $536,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

