Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Reduced by Capital One Financial

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $86,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

