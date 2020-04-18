Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

