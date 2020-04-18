Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) vs. PPD (NYSE:PPD) Financial Analysis

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Iqvia 1.72% 17.65% 5.03%

This table compares PPD and Iqvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 1.92 $341.61 million $0.98 22.70 Iqvia $11.09 billion 2.28 $191.00 million $5.94 22.15

PPD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iqvia. Iqvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPD and Iqvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 Iqvia 0 0 17 0 3.00

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $30.85, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. Iqvia has a consensus target price of $151.31, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Iqvia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Iqvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iqvia beats PPD on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

