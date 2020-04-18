Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POL. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

POL opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

