TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

TU stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,801 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after buying an additional 2,104,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in TELUS by 5,603.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,017,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 999,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

