Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

