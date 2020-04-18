B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.71 million.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.