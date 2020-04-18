SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

