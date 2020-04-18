Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sunoco LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUN. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:SUN opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

