Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Real Matters Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:REA)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$136.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.24 million.

Read More: Day Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Matters (TSE:REA)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report