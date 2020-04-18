Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Real Matters Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$136.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.24 million.

