Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

SOI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 762,632 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $5,950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $4,061,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.