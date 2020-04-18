National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report