National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

