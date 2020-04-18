BCE Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.17.

TSE BCE opened at C$58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

