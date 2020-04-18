Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.25 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.75.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,861,888. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,350,509. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

