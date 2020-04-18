Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.44 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $508.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

