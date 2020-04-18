National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Shares of T opened at C$22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.83.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

