Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.41.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $590.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.21. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $213.13 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works

Earnings History and Estimates for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report