Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.41.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $590.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.21. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $213.13 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

