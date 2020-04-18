Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Rogers Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

