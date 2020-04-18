Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Rogers Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Iqvia vs. PPD Financial Analysis
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc.
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report