Brokers Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of TPX opened at $43.95 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

